Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Dolby Laboratories worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $240,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $799,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $96.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.54. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other news, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 25,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.30, for a total value of $2,548,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,936,710 in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.