Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.600-$10.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.92 billion-$34.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.11 billion.

Dollar General stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $227.47 and its 200-day moving average is $212.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $207.00 price objective (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

