Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

DCI stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Donaldson’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.