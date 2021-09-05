Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.79.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

