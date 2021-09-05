Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

DOCMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dr. Martens from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HSBC raised Dr. Martens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

DOCMF stock remained flat at $$5.58 on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

