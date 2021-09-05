Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$24.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.81.

D.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$24.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday.

TSE D.UN opened at C$23.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$21.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.67, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$16.84 and a 1-year high of C$23.99.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

