Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DRE. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $53.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,016,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,169 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth about $722,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 37.3% in the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,167,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,615,000 after acquiring an additional 588,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

