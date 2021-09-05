DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.85. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.02. 1,982,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,645. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 13,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 291.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

