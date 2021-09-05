DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DXP Enterprises by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other DXP Enterprises news, CEO David R. Little bought 30,021 shares of DXP Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.67 per share, for a total transaction of $860,702.07. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,356,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,878,412.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.35 million, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.21. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

