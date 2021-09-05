Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.14. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 13,759 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.
In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.