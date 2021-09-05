Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Down to $17.69

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.69, but opened at $17.14. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 13,759 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock worth $58,580,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

