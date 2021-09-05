easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

EJTTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

