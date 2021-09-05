Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Ecolab stock opened at $225.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a one year low of $181.25 and a one year high of $230.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,460 shares of company stock worth $9,860,974. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 89.5% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

