Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 44.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,811,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 176,583 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,568,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,719,000 after acquiring an additional 129,485 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,548,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after purchasing an additional 265,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

