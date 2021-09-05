Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,014 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EIX opened at $58.65 on Friday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

