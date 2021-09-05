Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Boosted by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences accounts for approximately 3.4% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.07. 1,280,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,857,538. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,510 shares of company stock worth $12,882,047. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

