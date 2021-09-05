EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $27.07

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.07, but opened at $27.88. EHang shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 8,543 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get EHang alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EH. Growth Interface Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the first quarter valued at about $68,524,000. Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in EHang by 108.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,924,000 after buying an additional 810,919 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EHang in the second quarter valued at about $10,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang in the first quarter valued at about $8,112,000. 11.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.