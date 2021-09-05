Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Bought by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 22,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

