Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELEZY shares. Citigroup lowered Endesa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Endesa from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Endesa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Grupo Santander raised Endesa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Endesa stock remained flat at $$12.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,880. Endesa has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.10.

Endesa SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity. It is also involved in the natural gas sector and provides other energy-related services. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Supply, Distribution, and Structure. The Generation & Supply segment refers to the production of electricity from energy sources such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.

