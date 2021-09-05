Energo (TSL) Market Capitalization Reaches $293,095.44

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Energo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Energo has a total market cap of $293,095.44 and $46,274.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00063699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00127136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.82 or 0.00832597 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00047735 BTC.

About Energo

Energo is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

