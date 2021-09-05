Enghouse Systems’ (ENGH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ENGH. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Get Enghouse Systems alerts:

Shares of ENGH opened at C$63.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.08. Enghouse Systems has a 1-year low of C$48.87 and a 1-year high of C$76.91.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Enghouse Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enghouse Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.