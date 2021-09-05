Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 11,836 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $15,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XYL stock opened at $137.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.65. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.05 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other Xylem news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

