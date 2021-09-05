Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 178,853 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 178.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Casella Waste Systems worth $17,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,062,947.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $173,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 187,475 shares of company stock worth $12,972,445 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $75.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $215.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

