Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.49 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,034 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $16,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,700 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.71.

XLNX opened at $155.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.27.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

