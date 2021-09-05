Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of LPL Financial worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,540,000 after acquiring an additional 247,187 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $272,964,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,775,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 16,373.5% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 852,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,121,000 after acquiring an additional 846,835 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. Citigroup lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.85.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,655. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $149.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.47. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.22. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

