Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,149 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $17,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,006,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 816.4% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 244,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,018,000 after purchasing an additional 217,705 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,682,000 after purchasing an additional 204,451 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 405,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,393 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 736,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,927,000 after purchasing an additional 130,843 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $297.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $189.99 and a one year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $328.69 and its 200-day moving average is $315.00.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

