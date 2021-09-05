EOSDT Market Cap Reaches $2.71 Million (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00002046 BTC on exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $17,564.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00066202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00157551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.61 or 0.00216389 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,967.40 or 0.07904486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,325.21 or 1.00265828 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $495.03 or 0.00986285 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

