EPG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $144.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,466,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,288. The firm has a market cap of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

