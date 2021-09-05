EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of EPG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.49. 1,412,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,723,567. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $164.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.