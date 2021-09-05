EPG Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,969,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock valued at $313,806,792 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.41.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $259.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.97 and a 200-day moving average of $216.37. The firm has a market cap of $248.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

