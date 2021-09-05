EPG Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000.

Shares of FCOM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $56.89. 46,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,365. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.60. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $57.33.

