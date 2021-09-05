EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

EPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 288,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 568,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 54,674 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in EPR Properties by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 296,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 159,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in EPR Properties by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.