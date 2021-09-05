Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.32). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of EQ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 56,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,619. Equillium has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $11.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 19.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,306.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,474.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 840,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 200,955 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Equillium by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 356,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. 24.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

