Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 107.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $41,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.48 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $31.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.76 and a beta of 0.18.

EQC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

