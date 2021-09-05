Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target Raised to $390.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ESS. Mizuho downgraded Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $335.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.05. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total value of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,778.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total value of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $7,192,058 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. PGGM Investments grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 662.7% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 757,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,048,000 after acquiring an additional 658,595 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

