Ethereum Push Notification Service Trading Up 5.4% This Week (PUSH)

Ethereum Push Notification Service (CURRENCY:PUSH) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Ethereum Push Notification Service coin can now be purchased for $4.66 or 0.00008999 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Push Notification Service has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Push Notification Service has a market cap of $49.24 million and $7.86 million worth of Ethereum Push Notification Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ethereum Push Notification Service

Ethereum Push Notification Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,575,026 coins. Ethereum Push Notification Service’s official Twitter account is @epnsproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Push Notification Service is a decentralized notifications protocol that enables wallet addresses to receive notifications in a platform-agnostic fashion from both decentralized and centralized carriers. It also explores and describes the theory and technical aspects of the protocol/platform and the game theory that the protocol utilizes to ensure incentives for good actors in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Push Notification Service

