EtherGem (EGEM) Price Reaches $0.0150 on Exchanges

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. EtherGem has a market cap of $293,036.46 and $1,277.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00123717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.00803537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00047064 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

