Everest Hits Market Capitalization of $34.66 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Everest has a market cap of $34.66 million and $501,379.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everest has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00160970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.47 or 0.00221384 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.51 or 0.07603392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,729.73 or 1.00043281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.44 or 0.00965901 BTC.

Everest Profile

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

