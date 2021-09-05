Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $131.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Exponent stock opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 21.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

