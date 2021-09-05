Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Facebook from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $376.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.92. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $25,808,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total value of $561,113.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,440 shares of company stock valued at $936,782,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

