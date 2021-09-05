Falcon Project (FNT) Market Cap Reaches $3.48 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded up 21.7% against the US dollar. One Falcon Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $7,802.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.99 or 0.00066977 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.81 or 0.00153338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00230511 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,993.06 or 0.07869163 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,609.12 or 0.99735986 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00982511 BTC.

Falcon Project Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

