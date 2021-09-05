FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 17,159 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 108.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,159 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 364,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

