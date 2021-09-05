FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 325 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.87.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

