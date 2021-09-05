FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,708 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,957 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after acquiring an additional 208,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 595,504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth about $30,269,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 126,106 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

