FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,684 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 2,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $181.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.01. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $182.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.60.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

