Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.61 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will post sales of $228.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.99 million and the lowest is $224.40 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $208.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $905.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $880.50 million to $918.02 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $979.67 million, with estimates ranging from $941.83 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NYSE FRT opened at $122.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,376,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after acquiring an additional 166,815 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after acquiring an additional 194,479 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after acquiring an additional 852,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

