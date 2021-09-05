Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) is a leader in environmental and safety solutions. It provides products and services to protect people and the planet. Federal Signal is a leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of products of and total solutions that serve municipal, governmental, industrial and commercial customers. With manufacturing facilities worldwide, the company operates through the following business segments: Environmental Solutions and Safety and Security Systems. Federal Signal is best known for its variety of emergency lighting, sirens, industrial equipment, and public safety solutions under brands including Federal Signal, Elgin, Guzzler, Jetstream, Vactor and Victor. Federal Signal Corporation is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of FSS opened at $41.09 on Thursday. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

