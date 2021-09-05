Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.07 Million Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,966,000 after acquiring an additional 334,110 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,239,000 after purchasing an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.1% in the first quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,101,000 after buying an additional 75,550 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.34 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

