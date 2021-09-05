Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 340.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,334,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,088,000 after buying an additional 21,123,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 334.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,218,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,996 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 269.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,699,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 273.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,951 shares in the last quarter. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Philip Lader sold 14,246 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $705,746.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,722 shares in the company, valued at $877,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,872,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,266 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,424. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.36.

AMC opened at $44.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.76. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($5.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

