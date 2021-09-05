Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 2,429 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $52.31 on Friday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.99 and a twelve month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIRC. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,491.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

