Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 254 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.07. The company has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.